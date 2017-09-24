 

David Seymour says ACT Party likely won't be in coalition if National and NZ First form government

If National forms a coalition government with NZ First, ACT leader David Seymour doesn't expect he'll be in it.

ACT Party leader David Seymour said voters would have liked to vote for the minor parties but were worried about a Right or Left Government being elected.
Mr Seymour is ACT's only MP and signed a support agreement with the government after the 2014 election.

He became a parliamentary under-secretary and brought in charter schools.

Mr Seymour retained his Epsom seat on Saturday after National endorsed him, but ACT's share of the party vote was so small it didn't get any list MPs.

He said on Sunday he didn't believe he would be included in a National/NZ First coalition government, and wouldn't want to be.

"They don't want us and we don't particularly want them," he told Newshub's The Nation.

During the campaign Mr Seymour attacked NZ First leader Winston Peters, saying he wasn't fit to be in parliament.

