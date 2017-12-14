 

David Seymour calls foreign buyer ban government's 'monumental own goal'

ACT leader David Seymour says parliament's finance and expenditure committee has received 220 submissions on the government's bill that bans foreigners from buying houses and most of them strongly oppose it.

The Act Party leader fired up over the free education policy at the young voters debate.

ACT leader David Seymour.

The bill fulfils a Labour Party campaign promise to stop foreigners buying existing houses.

It does that by changing Overseas Investment Office rules and putting residential land into the "sensitive" category, which basically means buyers have to be citizens or residents.

"The Overseas Investment Office Amendment Bill has received 220 submissions, mostly very substantial and from the business community, who are outraged," Mr Seymour, a committee member, said today. 

"The housing problem is one of supply, and the bill will actually make it harder for local and foreign investors to source capital overseas - it is a monumental own goal."

Phil Twyford says the new legislation will not affect genuine migrants, and is designed to dampen speculation when the housing market picks up again.
Mr Seymour said submitters had "well-grounded fears" that the bill would badly affect their businesses.

HSBC Chief Economist Paul Bloxham says the bulk of the housing market problems in New Zealand has been led by Kiwis not foreigners.
An example of that, published by the New Zealand Herald, is a submission from US billionaire Ric Kayne, a New Zealand resident and a major player in the property development market.

He says he's reconsidering plans to build luxury homes because he won't be able to sell them to foreigners.

Ashley Church says the new rules aren’t a ban, it’s a redirection of investment.
"The bill's restriction of potential purchases for premium properties... creates an unacceptable level of risk and reduced economic concern," he said.

The government could agree to some tweaks and exemptions but it won't back down on its promise to ensure New Zealanders shape the housing market, not foreigners.

