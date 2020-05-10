TODAY |

David Clark rejects accusations of Government arrogance following gag order on Ministers after Covid-19 document dump

Source:  1 NEWS

Heath Minister David Clark today rejected the idea Government Ministers were gagged from speaking to the media following the release of information about Covid-19 on Friday afternoon.

The Health Minister maintained the Government was “very transparent” after their Covid-19 document dump. Source: 1 NEWS

At a press conference this morning while announcing increases to Pharmac’s funding, the Dr Clark said “obviously I’m here answering questions … I answered questions in interviews yesterday”. 

The gagging accusations followed a leaked email, obtained by RNZ, purportedly from the Prime Minister’s Office, which stated Ministers were not to do interviews after Friday afternoon’s document dump.

“I’m comfortable and confident talking about the release of materials [about] the advice the Government received [to respond to Covid-19],” Dr Clark said today.

The Beehive, New Zealand's Parliament. Source: istock.com

He maintained the Government was transparent about how it made its decisions and brushed aside accusations of Government arrogance that it didn’t need to defend its Covid-19 response. He said the result of New Zealand’s pandemic response spoke for itself.

“When it comes to that advice [released in the documents], that is the advice from officials.

“Why they gave particular bits of advice at different times is for them to answer questions on.” 

The more than 300 documents released on Friday included papers, minutes and advice that related to the Government's Covid-19 response. 

Dr Clark said he didn’t receive the leaked email and didn’t see it until after the media reported on it.

National's health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse said directing Ministers not to be put up for interviews "shows a cynical disregard for the process and it makes a mockery of their claim to be open and transparent.

"The idea that Ministers wouldn't front for a massive amount of information being released is just incredible to me," he told RNZ.

