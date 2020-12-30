Dave Dobbyn, ex-Air NZ boss Rob Fyfe among Kiwis receiving New Year's Honours accolades

Singer-songwriter Sir Dave Dobbyn and former Air New Zealand CEO Rob Fyfe are among the 54 New Zealanders named in the 2021 New Year's Honours.

Sir Dave Dobbyn, Sue Chetwin and Rob Fyfe. Source: 1 NEWS

Dobbyn, who penned hits like Slice of Heaven and Loyal, has been made a Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to music. He was first named an Officer in 2003.

“I keep pinching myself … I was gobsmacked when I was told,” he said.

“It was just overwhelming really. I must admit, I exploded a bit and burst into tears.”

Across his 40-year career, he received a record number of music awards and Silver Scrolls, which span his work across nine studio albums.

Dobbyn said it was an “honour” that the community could acknowledge achievements in music in this way.

Fyfe has been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to business and tourism.

“This really came out of the blue for me, and it’s a thrill,” he said.

“I’m a really proud New Zealander. Recognition for me is something I’ve never sought in my career, and I’ve been, at times, a little bit dismissive of people that get accolades at various stages.”

Fyfe was the CEO of Air New Zealand from 2005 and 2012, and the CEO of clothing company Icebreaker from 2013 to 2018. He was appointed in 2018 as an independent advisor to the Government for the Pike River drift re-entry.

Kiwi scientists who helped form NZ's Covid-19 response given New Year's Honours

He is currently a business advisor for the Government on the Covid-19 recovery.

Former chief executive of Consumer New Zealand Sue Chetwin has been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to consumer rights.

During her 13 years at Consumer New Zealand, she successfully campaigned for consumer law reforms, including prohibiting unfair consumer contract terms, country of origin labelling and controlling door knockers.

“I’m absolutely delighted. I see it more as a sign that consumer rights matter,” Chetwin said.

Professor of Māori Studies and research academic at Massey University Mason Durie has been made a Member of the Order of New Zealand for his services to the country.

For more than 40 years, Durie championed transformational approaches to Māori health and championed Māori in higher education.

White Ferns great Debbie Hockley headlines sporting recipients in New Year’s Honours list

Auckland University Distinguished Professor of Māori studies and anthropology Dame Anne Salmond has also been made a Member of the Order of New Zealand for her services to the country.

Salmond served as the Pro-Vice Chancellor (Equal Opportunity) at the university between 1997 to 2006. Her prize-winning books focus on early exchanges between Māori and Europeans, contemporary Māori life, and European exploration of the Pacific.

Former National MP and Speaker Sir David Carter has been made a Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Carter served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2017, and held ministerial positions in the fourth and fifth National governments. He was first elected to Parliament in 1994.

Prominent Covid-19 public health expert Michael Baker and Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy have also been acknowledged.