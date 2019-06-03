TODAY |

Daughter of woman injured in Venice cruise ship crash: 'I just want them back in NZ'

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
UK and Europe

The daughter of a woman injured when a cruise ship crashed into their tourist boat in Venice hopes the company can help get her mum home.

Joy Milmine, a Hamilton resident, was on holiday in Europe with her husband Colin.

Her shoulder was broken when the out-of-control cruise ship MSC Opera slammed into the much smaller River Countess boat the couple were on.

The couple's daughter Bronwyn Hutching said her mum was having surgery in a local hospital before returning home later this week.

The MSC cruise ship Opera after it collides with a tourist boat, in Venice. Source: Associated Press

Ms Hutching said her parents were in shock as the way the boat hit was "a lot of force".

"I've been emotional all day. I haven't been sleeping. I just want them back in New Zealand," she said.

"Financially it would be good if the cruise ship could help them out. The doctors have said mum's got to come back on business class."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Two Australians and an American were also injured, one was released immediately from hospital, while four others were advised to remain under medical care. Source: Associated Press

    The crash happened on the Giudecca Canal, a major thoroughfare that leads to St Mark's Square in the north-eastern Italian city.

    The MSC Opera, a 13-deck-high vessel holding more than 2600 people, had reported engine trouble as it came into port.

    rnz.co.nz

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      The ship lost control while coming in to dock. Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      New Zealand
      UK and Europe
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      05:49
      The Opposition leader does, however, agree that multinationals need to be taxed, he told Breakfast today.
      Tax on multinational companies would pale in comparison to tax burdens on Kiwis - Bridges
      2
      Strong winds and rain are forecast from tonight through till Saturday.
      Possible tornado lifts roof in Far North, as strong gusts batter Auckland
      3
      The woman stunned fellow trampers over the long weekend by taking her furry friend for a visit to the popular spot.
      Cat in a bag stuns fellow trampers atop Mount Maunganui, becomes internet hit
      4
      Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
      'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
      5
      Video shows the moment police arrested the suspect.
      At least four dead after 'insane' Darwin shooting rampage - suspect arrested
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE
      00:17
      Strong winds and rain are forecast from tonight through till Saturday.

      Auckland could be slammed with 120km/h winds, heavy rain to hit upper North Island
      Daniel Craig will play the iconic character for a fifth time with Oscar winner Rami Malek has been cast as a villain.

      Stage damaged in explosion on set of new James Bond film, crew member injured

      National Party stays out of Auckland mayoral race
      06:54
      1 NEWS Europe correspondent Joy Reid is in Portsmouth today as the tour continues.

      As UK tour and protests continue, Trump makes nice with outgoing PM Theresa May