 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Daughter of outgoing National MP Steven Joyce delighted dad will have more time to take her to school

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Steven Joyce has offered an insight into the simple pleasures his life away from politics may offer - driving his daughter to school.

The outgoing National MP said he’s only driven his 10-year-old daughter to school once, and he hopes that will change.
Source: Breakfast

The outgoing National MP said after discussing his retirement with his family over the weekend, his young daughter was particularly pleased it would enable more quality time with dad.

"It was interesting to hear my 10-year-olds view of things, she thought it would be great because 'daddy would have more time to take her to school in the car'," Mr Joyce said.

"So these are the things that are important.

"I haven't done that to be honest, I've done that about once in her whole school career."

After 10 years as a National MP, Mr Joyce yesterday announced his retirement from politics after his failed bid for the National leadership.

Mr Joyce said even if he had been offered his desired finance portfolio, which he served as the National's Minister for during their last year in government, he would likely have departed before the next election.

"Well actually I was given my choice of portfolios, not finance but pretty much everything else," he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast show.

"That's what Simon said, I didn't test it and ask for one but he did say that he really wanted me as part of the team, front bench, and any portfolio as long as it wasn't finance.

"I said thank you, because I think it is a generous offer, but just decided there was a fork in the road and, you know, just a few things signaling to me I'd had my time and had some other things to look forward to."

The outgoing National MP says his failed run for party leader left him with few new challenges in politics.
Source: Breakfast

Mr Joyce denied his decision to leave politics was due to the recent attrition in the National caucus, and that he was running out of allies within the party.

"No not at all, in fact one of the best things about standing for the leadership is a lot of people, and don't necessarily believe all the sprucing from all the sides on how brilliantly they did, but a lot of people were very supportive and spoke well and voted for me as well."

Mr Joyce would, however, not reveal how many of the 56 National MPs voted for him, citing it as a "sate secret".

He did say that he definitely would have entered the leadership race if he'd had his time again.

"It's a question that I needed to answer for myself," Mr Joyce said.

Mr Bridges assumed the National leadership last week, and said it only took two rounds of voting for him to receive the majority of votes required to defeat the other four leadership candidates.

Mr Joyce said it is possible he may enter the tech sector following politics.  

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:10
1
West Aucklanders stage a gender reveal burnout after kind warning for neighbours

West Auckland couple send neighbours a polite warning before gender reveal burnout

01:40
2
Matty McLean gives the latest update on weather conditions across the country.

Batten down the hatches Auckland! Heavy rain likely, as Cyclone Hola eyes NZ from the Pacific


01:44
3
One of the girls in the Turpin family appeared on You Tube under a different name.

Daughter in captive Californian 'House of Horrors' secretly posted sad original songs to YouTube

00:43
4
Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

Video: 'It's a huge fire... we expect it to burn for most of the day' - fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard

00:07
5
A Brisbane man has been charged with assault after attacking a boy who was allegedly bullying his step-daughter.

Watch: 'Get off him!' Enraged dad chokes 14-year-old accused of bullying his step-daughter


00:36
The Cyclone ripped through last month, and the impact is still visable.

Video: Confronting vision shows Tongans still living in makeshift accommodation as nation continues to struggle in wake of Cycle Gita

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver returned to the village of Patangata, which she visited shortly after Cyclone Gita hit Tonga.

03:05
Otago University Professor of public health Tony Blakely says kids shouldn’t be drinking “crap” sugary energy drinks.

'We’re behind the eight-ball' – health professor says NZ should follow UK ban on sale of energy drinks to teens

Otago University's Tony Blakely approves of a ban on energy drinks.

03:34
1 NEWS' Joy Reid is in Salisbury, where a massive operation is taking place to find out what happened.

'Mystery and intrigue' – how did a former Russian spy and his daughter fall ill in English town?

1 NEWS' Joy Reid is in Salisbury, where a massive operation is taking place to find out what happened.


00:43
Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

Video: 'It's a huge fire... we expect it to burn for most of the day' - fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard

Twenty fire trucks, and 80 firefighters are still battling the blaze in Otahuhu this morning.


01:54
A fresh wave of bars and restaurants are opening this month.

Christchurch nightlife making a comeback after years of rebuilding

Some are calling for a night mayor like Amsterdam and New York have to manage their nightlife.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 