Dashcam shows ute's near miss with motorcyclist while dangerously overtaking on Auckland road

Rebecca Moore, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland motorist is warning drivers to "not let our impatience kill anyone" after his dashcam footage captured a ute dangerously overtake in Devonport, narrowly missing a motorcyclist.

Dashcam footage shows the incident on Lake Road in Devonport. Source: Supplied

Simon Drozdowski was driving down Lake Road last Wednesday afternoon when a ute behind him suddenly pulled into the flush median to overtake amid the backed-up traffic.

Mr Drozdowski shared dashcam video on Facebook as a warning to other drivers.

"I know that congestion on Lake Road can sometimes be frustrating, but let's not let our impatience kill anyone," he said.

Drozdowski told 1 NEWS he's taking the footage to Takapuna Police this week.

He said the driver was a young man who was a few cars behind before he merged in front.

"I think he wanted to make a point because a little e-car got in front of his big ute.

"It was just prickish behaviour. It was quite an aggressive move."

Mr Drozdowski said he hadn't seen such dangerous driving where a car would "leap frog" up the flush median, especially so close to other people on bikes.

"I was pretty unimpressed," he said. "I could see how that sort of thing could easily escalate."

