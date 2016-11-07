 

'Darling, I think we've won it!' - what Lotto winner told husband after realising they had $27m winning ticket

It's been the talk of the country for the last two days, now a lucky Thames couple have come forward to claim the massive Powerball jackpot which was struck over the weekend.

Listen to the gasps as financial advisor Hannah McQueen shares an insight into her clients' spending.

Source: Breakfast

Saturday's prize of $27.3 million is the fourth largest prize ever won in New Zealand with Powerball – and the size of the prize is not lost on its new owners.

"It still doesn't seem real," one of the winners said, "I keep crying every time I think about it."

The lucky couple, who wish to remain anonymous, play Lotto every week and liked to dream about what they might do if they won.

"We were having a cup of tea and just started talking about it and wondering who had won," one of the winners said.

"Then we figured we should check our ticket, so at least we would know one way or the other.

"I couldn't breathe! I kept trying to speak, but nothing would come out.

"Eventually I turned to my husband, in a flood of tears, and said, "darling, I think we've won it".

The couple decided to head down to their local Lotto store to check the ticket officially, but got cold feet when they drove past and thought they saw a journalist taking photos of the store that sold the winning ticket.

"We saw the photographer and just turned around and went home again," said the winner.

"We had another cup of tea to calm our nerves and a bit of a chat about what to do and then decided to phone the store and let them know we were the winners."

The staff at Martina Four Square and Lotto couldn't have been more accommodating to the lucky couple.

"This the biggest prize we've ever sold," said store manager, Sukhtal Singh.

"The store was so busy on Sunday with everyone coming in to check their tickets, so we were very pleased to hear from the winners."

The manager closed the store and arranged for the winners to slip in the back entrance without drawing attention from any passers-by.

"The Lotto manager said to us, 'the machine will make it real' and he took the ticket to check. The next thing he said to us was 'congratulations – you've won it'.

This is the fourth biggest prize ever won in the history of Powerball.

