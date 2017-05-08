'Dark web' child pornographer avoids jail because of Asperger's

A 24-year-old man has avoided jail for a range of offences involving child sex abuse images because he suffers from Asperger’s syndrome.

Source: 1 NEWS

Instead, Vincenso Tyrone Wiremu, a truck driver from Rolleston, was today sentenced to two years' intensive supervision and ordered to attend the STOP programme for sexual offenders after pleading guilty in the Christchurch District Court.

Wiremu faced 41 charges of making, distributing and possessing objectionable images, videos and texts depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children as young as toddlers.

Judge Jane Farish adopted as a sentence starting point five-and-a-half year’s imprisonment recommended by the Internal Affairs prosecutor.

However she imposed the supervision order after strong recommendations from a clinical psychologist and the probation service that prison was inappropriate due to Wiremu's Asperger's diagnosis and vulnerability.

The judge also ordered that he be prevented from having unaccompanied access to children under 16 or use internet-capable devices for any reason.

Internal Affairs investigated Wiremu after he uploaded 20 objectionable videos to an international file storage site in February-March 2015.

The department uncovered the extent of his offending when it seized computer equipment and mobile phones from his home.

He distributed non-sexual images of young children - taken mostly from social media sites - on the 'dark web', encouraging other traders and consumers within his network to interact with the pictures in return for access to his password-protected online albums.

He also used a European-based website to store albums and photos and made 1162 objectionable images and videos available to 104 different people.