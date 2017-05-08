 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Dark web' child pornographer avoids jail because of Asperger's

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 24-year-old man has avoided jail for a range of offences involving child sex abuse images because he suffers from Asperger’s syndrome.

Source: 1 NEWS

Instead, Vincenso Tyrone Wiremu, a truck driver from Rolleston, was today sentenced to two years' intensive supervision and ordered to attend the STOP programme for sexual offenders after pleading guilty in the Christchurch District Court.

Wiremu faced 41 charges of making, distributing and possessing objectionable images, videos and texts depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children as young as toddlers.

Judge Jane Farish adopted as a sentence starting point five-and-a-half year’s imprisonment recommended by the Internal Affairs prosecutor.

However she imposed the supervision order after strong recommendations from a clinical psychologist and the probation service that prison was inappropriate due to Wiremu's Asperger's diagnosis and vulnerability.  

The judge also ordered that he be prevented from having unaccompanied access to children under 16 or use internet-capable devices for any reason.

Internal Affairs investigated Wiremu after he uploaded 20 objectionable videos to an international file storage site in February-March 2015. 

The department uncovered the extent of his offending when it seized computer equipment and mobile phones from his home. 

He distributed non-sexual images of young children - taken mostly from social media sites - on the 'dark web', encouraging other traders and consumers within his network to interact with the pictures in return for access to his password-protected online albums.  

He also used a European-based website to store albums and photos and made 1162 objectionable images and videos available to 104 different people. 

Judge Farish noted that two of the girls whose images were traded in this case had previously been rescued by law enforcement officers, yet their pictures were traded years later in a way that had ruined their lives, including ongoing attempts by sex offenders to locate and contact them.   

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Jeremy Falconer captured the rocky trip across the Cook Strait this morning.

Watch: Stomach-churning video shows Interislander ferry getting smashed by monster swell

00:36
2
Matthew French saw several cars which had obviously had trouble navigated the treacherous streets.

LIVE: Motorists struggle to navigate icy roads as icy front works its way up the country, leaving south blanketed in snow

00:23
3
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

4
Desert road between Rangipo and Waiouru was blocked after a truck crash early this morning.

North Island's Desert Rd closed this morning following truck crash overnight

5
A baby holds a parent's hand.

'Parents who can't afford to have children should not be having them' - ACT deputy slams Labour's baby policy

00:44
Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.

00:36
Matthew French saw several cars which had obviously had trouble navigated the treacherous streets.

LIVE: Motorists struggle to navigate icy roads as icy front works its way up the country, leaving south blanketed in snow

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates as a large cold front hits the country.


03:29
Oz-based couple Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall have been inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad for a Maori egg donor and surrogate.

Video: 'It's blown our minds' - sixty offers of help for gay Aussie-Kiwi couple seeking Maori egg donor

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall were inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad looking for a Maori egg and surrogate.

02:02

Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

Toni chooses her own chair on-set - and really doesn't think it should be an issue.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ