Dark, cold night ahead for thousands without power in North Island

Power cuts have hit more than three-and-a-half thousand properties in the storm-battered central North Island, Taranaki and Gisborne  residents are being warned to prepare to be without electricity overnight.

A tree down over power lines and blocking the road near Waingake, south of Gisborne.

Source: Eastland Network

Power authorities report 3,592 properties are affected by power outages.

Tony Coutts says there's been countless discussions with the district council over Gisborne flooding, but "no answers".

They're in Eltham in South Taranaki, Otamatea in Wanganui, Ferndale and Glen Avon in New Plymouth, Gladstone in Carterton, Okato in rural Taranaki,  Hastings, Napier, Rotorua District including Kinleith and Atiamuri, and the Gisborne District including central Gisborne, the coastal area and Wairoa.

Eastland Network says progress is being made slowly on restoring power. 

The Broadlands Farm on the Tolaga Bay flats, north of Gisborne, was one of many flooded by torrential rain today.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We're asking you to please prepare to be without power overnight," the supplier said. 

"Our crews are doing everything they can to get power back on to as many people as possible, and will work late into the night, but floods, trees and other issues mean they simply can't access some areas."

John Edwards and his dogs were on a mission to rescue sheep between Gisborne and Te Karaka.
Source: 1 NEWS

