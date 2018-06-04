Dark, cold night ahead for thousands without power in North Island

Power cuts have hit more than three-and-a-half thousand properties in the storm-battered central North Island, Taranaki and Gisborne residents are being warned to prepare to be without electricity overnight.

A tree down over power lines and blocking the road near Waingake, south of Gisborne. Source: Eastland Network

Power authorities report 3,592 properties are affected by power outages.

They're in Eltham in South Taranaki, Otamatea in Wanganui, Ferndale and Glen Avon in New Plymouth, Gladstone in Carterton, Okato in rural Taranaki, Hastings, Napier, Rotorua District including Kinleith and Atiamuri, and the Gisborne District including central Gisborne, the coastal area and Wairoa.

Eastland Network says progress is being made slowly on restoring power.

"We're asking you to please prepare to be without power overnight," the supplier said.