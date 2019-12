A scientific experiment took place at the weekend in the Manawatu.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The second annual Can We Ride It? event took place on Saturday at the Off the Loop cable wakeboard park, putting Kiwi ingenuity to the test.

Contestants entered their home-built contraptions to see if they would scoot along the water at the Foxton park.

From a pram, to a lawnmower, all sorts of innovative entries were made.