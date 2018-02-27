 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Daredevil Marlborough 'bush' pilots who take off in the space of 10 metres

share

Michael Holland 

Seven Sharp Reporter

It's a case of access all areas for some of the country's most skilled bush pilots.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Transport

Marlborough

Michael Holland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Daughter-in-law of missing Hamilton man reveals how psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank led them to body discovery

00:12
2
The footage helped police to locate the 30-year-old man and the toddler in only six hours.

CCTV footage captures a parent's worst nightmare, as man snatches two-year-old girl off busy Indian street

02:25
3
Students have complained that some landlords increased rents right after the government announced increases to student allowances.

Jacinda Ardern calls on Wellington landlords raising students' rents to do what's 'morally right'

00:16
4
Police say they are investigating "a disgusting act of violence toward a young woman" at Creekfest on Saturday.

Graphic warning: Two young women kick and punch another in 'disgusting act of violence' at family friendly event in Porirua

03:20
5
Long before they led their respective parties, Ardern and Bridges were regulars on the Political Young Guns segment.

Flashback: Before they were leaders – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges star on Breakfast

00:34
Police say the dogs suffer no permanent effects, but Taser's manufacturer says the 50,000 volt weapons can definitely kill.

Exclusive: Increase in police tasering of dogs prompts concern from SPCA, SAFE as new disturbing footage is released

Police still have no aftercare rules after tasering dogs, like they do for humans - and the SPCA thinks that needs to change.

01:28
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Cloudy with a few spots of rain, improving over the next few days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Daughter-in-law of missing Hamilton man reveals how psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank led them to body discovery

Raymond Stirling, 84, was last seen on January 15. His son found his body more than a month later.

02:30

Simon Bridges clashes with PM over regions in first Question Time as National leader

The 56-member caucus met for a secret ballot to elect a new leader this morning.

00:15
The US President is again finding fault with officers who didn't stop the Florida gunman who carried out the massacre earlier this month.

President Trump says he would have run into Florida shooting ‘even if I didn’t have a weapon’

The US President is again finding fault with officers who didn't stop the Florida gunman.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 