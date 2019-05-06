Dannevirke teacher aide jailed for having child sexual abuse material

A Dannevirke sports coach and teacher aide has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison today on multiple charges relating to the possession of child sexual exploitation material.

Bradley Dean Johnson, 43, pleaded guilty to the charges in the Palmerston North District Court. He will be added to the Child Sexual Offenders Register.

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) said Johnson was a sports coach and was a teacher aide for a local school in Dannevirke. He was not a full-time registered teacher.

The DIA said there was no evidence he searched for this material while at the school or while using school equipment. There was also no evidence that his online activities escalated to physical offending.

“Since being alerted by DIA, the school has been extremely co-operative throughout the process and were quick to take appropriate steps once advised of Johnson’s online activity,” the DIA said.