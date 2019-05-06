TODAY |

Dannevirke teacher aide jailed for having child sexual abuse material

Source:  1 NEWS

A Dannevirke sports coach and teacher aide has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison today on multiple charges relating to the possession of child sexual exploitation material. 

A file image of a judge's gavel. Source: 1 NEWS

Bradley Dean Johnson, 43, pleaded guilty to the charges in the Palmerston North District Court. He will be added to the Child Sexual Offenders Register. 

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) said Johnson was a sports coach and was a teacher aide for a local school in Dannevirke. He was not a full-time registered teacher. 

The DIA said there was no evidence he searched for this material while at the school or while using school equipment. There was also no evidence that his online activities escalated to physical offending. 

“Since being alerted by DIA, the school has been extremely co-operative throughout the process and were quick to take appropriate steps once advised of Johnson’s online activity,” the DIA said. 

The sentencing comes after an investigation and prosecution by the DIA, with support from police and customs. 

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Overseas investor fined $1.2m buying Northland land without consent
2
Police release photos of man wanted after gun pointed at police, motorist in Feilding
3
Mike King gives emotional speech before returning NZOM medal
4
Man forfeits more than $70 million in cash, property linked to pyramid scheme
5
Ex-owner of Christchurch restaurant chain made staff doctor time sheets to show they worked fewer hours than they did
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Vaccination status may be factor for travellers when borders open

China increasingly seen as more of a threat than a friend by Kiwis, survey finds
02:58

Chilling interview shows NSW woman who gassed partner for his property denying her evil plot

Total loss of power led to Canterbury helicopter wedding crash, company says