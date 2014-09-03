Dannevirke residents advised to boil water supply

Dannevirke residents are being warned to boil their water after an equipment failure.

Tap water (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Tararua District Council issued the precautionary boil water notice yesterday.

As a result of the failure, the water is being drawn directly from the river and though it is being chlorinated, it needs to be boiled before being consumed.

Residents were also warned that the water may be cloudy or milky in appearance.

The notice advised residents to boil water before drinking, making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth or preparing infant formulas.