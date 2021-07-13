TODAY |

Dannevirke Mongrel Mob chapter aiming to keep town P free, promote job opportunities

Source:  Te Karere

A new wave of members have joined a Mongrel Mob chapter in Dannevirke focused on keeping trouble out of their rural town.

They say they wear white patches to show their Christ-centred beliefs, promote employment opportunities, follow Christian values and are fighting to eliminate methamphetamine.

Edwin Marsh, a former K1 fighter, started the DV8K Barbarians chapter in the central North Island town three years ago.

"The reason we started here is because a lot of the gangs had a foothold on this community, on this town, and there was a lot of P getting pushed around, meth," he told Te Karere's Aroha Treacher.

"A lot of our youth were getting involved in P, and families were crying out for help."

Meetings start with karakia and blessing of food, and there are strict rules - no family violence, no meth, and people need to work.

"Who needs all the flash things? We're happy with what we've got, we go to work, got a nice car, we work hard for our stuff," he said.

"All my boys work, 98 per cent of my boys work."

Being meth free is a big component for the chapter, who offer support to men wanting to be drug free.

One of them is Lionel Edwards, who used meth for over three decades. 

"To be honest, I'm quite proud of my achievements in that I haven't used or abused it in a long while now."

Marsh says without intervention, more people are going to die.

"This is about our future and our youth."

