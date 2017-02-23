Dannevirke boy racers flock to councillor's weekly burnouts

Burnouts might not be everyone's cup of tea, but in the Tararua District one local councillor reckons he has the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads in his local community.

At 5pm on a Wednesday Ernie Christison is all go.

It's the night of the week he combines his two biggest passions: Cars and his community.

"I'm the oldest boy racer in Tararua," he said.

Every week Mr Christison's work yard becomes a burnout pad, where for two hours in front of quite the crowd of spectators, the young people in his town can let off more than a bit of steam.

"It's about putting back into the community," he said. "It's our responsibility to make sure that we look after the whole cross section of the community."

He said the weekly event is not for young ones causing trouble, but rather "working young people that wan to have somewhere to go to have fun".

"Just the adrenaline rush, you know and the popping, that's part of it, the big bang is what it's all about," said one driver, Danny.

Mr Christison thinks a bit of an adrenaline rush in his yard means much safer roads for everyone in the town.

"To me, it's eliminating the danger for the public, it's about putting them in a confined area, we've got concrete blocks we've got fire extinguishers, we don't let them drive away with un-roadworthy illegal cars," he said.

"It's more fun having all your mates together at one time doing it on one set night," said burnout driver Stacy.

With the privilege comes responsibility, says Mr Christison, if the young drivers want to continue their Wednesday night burnouts, it is their job to police it.

"They understand the responsibility, they understand that they have to self-police so I think it's an education thing as well, and I feel actually proud to be part of it," he said.