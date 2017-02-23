 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Dannevirke boy racers flock to councillor's weekly burnouts

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Burnouts might not be everyone's cup of tea, but in the Tararua District one local councillor reckons he has the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads in his local community.

A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.
Source: Seven Sharp

At 5pm on a Wednesday Ernie Christison is all go.

It's the night of the week he combines his two biggest passions: Cars and his community.

"I'm the oldest boy racer in Tararua," he said.

Every week Mr Christison's work yard becomes a burnout pad, where for two hours in front of quite the crowd of spectators, the young people in his town can let off more than a bit of steam.

"It's about putting back into the community," he said. "It's our responsibility to make sure that we look after the whole cross section of the community."

He said the weekly event is not for young ones causing trouble, but rather "working young people that wan to have somewhere to go to have fun".

"Just the adrenaline rush, you know and the popping, that's part of it, the big bang is what it's all about," said one driver, Danny.

Mr Christison thinks a bit of an adrenaline rush in his yard means much safer roads for everyone in the town.

"To me, it's eliminating the danger for the public, it's about putting them in a confined area, we've got concrete blocks we've got fire extinguishers, we don't let them drive away with un-roadworthy illegal cars," he said.

"It's more fun having all your mates together at one time doing it on one set night," said burnout driver Stacy.

With the privilege comes responsibility, says Mr Christison, if the young drivers want to continue their Wednesday night burnouts, it is their job to police it.

"They understand the responsibility, they understand that they have to self-police so I think it's an education thing as well, and I feel actually proud to be part of it," he said.

"As long as the self policing and the respect carries on it's only gonna grow, I just hope the rest of the country takes note."

Related

Hawke's Bay

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.

As it happened: Unstoppable Blues blow away Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby opener

00:25
2
The new Blues halfback stunned the Rebels with a spectacular try in his side's 56-18 win over Melbourne.

Watch: Devastating Blues make a statement in Super Rugby opener, thumping Melbourne Rebels


3

'You could hear the windows cracking' - classroom block destroyed at Auckland college


00:31
4
Five males including the arrested man are currently been treated at Whangarei hospital.

Injured man arrested after Whangarei shootout, police confirm gang links

5

'Self-styled' Mongrel Mob president jailed for 18 years

06:36
Tenants of the flats on Ranolf Street say all 12 units are in a similarly disgusting condition and their mutual landlord is doing nothing.

More fuming tenants come forward revolted with over-priced, run down Rotorua flats

Local landlords who own units described as uninhabitable in Rotorua own several other properties.

03:05
A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts

A local councillor in Dannevirke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

02:19
With only 12,000 left, the NZ sea lion is the rarest in the world and battling survival.

NZ sea lions' plight sees conservationists in desperate race to save rare breed

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry has been to the Auckland Islands to see what's being done to save the New Zealand sea lion.

01:41
A world away in the depths of an English winter, Lions legends have come together, confident a few months out.

Lions on the Crusaders' radar, 100 days out before NZ tour

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says the opportunity to play against the Lions is something special.

01:52
Workers' advocates welcome a new tough approach to punishing employers who exploit migrant workers.

'We do not tolerate migrant exploitation' - blacklist of naughty employers to be implemented

The approach will come into force in April.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ