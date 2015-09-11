Daniel Corbett is part of the 1 NEWS weather team.

Source: 1 NEWS

Originally from Essex, UK, Corbett obtained his BSc in Meteorology from the State University of New York, USA, and went on to work at Universal Weather and Aviation in New York and Houston, Texas.

He began his television career in 1990 at WCFT-TV in Alabama, before moving on to tornado alley and KWTX-TV in Texas.

In 2004 he returned to the UK where he broadcast for the BBC (including BBC1, BBC World and BBC News Channel), and well as on BBC Radio.

Corbett moved to New Zealand in 2011 where he began his role with the MetService as Media and Communications Meteorologist, covering the weather across Australasia.