The dangers of old life jackets highlighted by Coastguard

Michael Holland 

Seven Sharp Reporter

It's the season for boating which means, sadly, the season for boating accidents.
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

LIVE: Brisbane Global Tens - Crusaders have commanding lead at the break over Hurricanes

2
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

3
surgeon with his fresh delivery

Woman who checked-in for appendix removal finds husband harvested her kidney over unpaid dowry

4
Listen to the gasps as financial advisor Hannah McQueen shares an insight into her clients' spending.

Christchurch Lotto winner gives half his $20m prize away to family

01:17
5
The moment was caught on CCTV in the middle of the night in the Gold Coast.

Aussie mum-of-two wrestles would-be car thief in her underwear - 'I was pretty scared'


00:57
National's leader says the party won't rule forming a coalition with NZ First in the future.

Winning 2020 election focus of National's caucus retreat as leadership speculation falls to the wayside

Leader Bill English lashed out at the government's policy of closing charter schools today.

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.


A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"


 
