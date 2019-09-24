TODAY |

Dangers of electrical equipment highlighted after blaze destroys classrooms at Christchurch school

Jordan Oppert
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Jordan Oppert

As Russley School in Christchurch prepares to re-open on Wednesday following a fire on its premises a week ago, Fire and Emergency New Zealand is warning how dangerous electrical equipment can be.

Last Monday, a faulty multi box caught fire, completely destroying four classrooms and making the school’s administration block inhabitable.

1 NEWS has learned in the past five years more than 130 schools have had electrical fires started by multi boxes, fuses, switches, lights and chords.

Russley School Principal, Greg Lewis fears the risk will increase as schools use more technology.

"The modern challenges of technology provision and things in school now really pose a dilemma and conundrum that needs to be looked at, at a system level," he said.

A Ministry of Education spokesperson told 1 NEWS following last week’s blaze it would be communicating with all schools around steps they can take to ensure their electrical systems are operating safely and correctly.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ministry of Education is warning other schools to check their electrical systems. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Jordan Oppert
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Trump responds to environmental activist Greta Thunberg after passionate climate change speech at UN
2
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
3
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
4
'No religion' officially overtakes Christianity in New Zealand Census stats
5
Warriors sold again with sole owner to take charge of the NRL club
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Killers forced Napier man to dig his own grave, court hears

Measles alert for Tongan community after woman with disease attended 'Akilisi Pohiva's Auckland memorial service

01:15

Tracey Martin refuses to express confidence in leadership of Royal Commission into Abuse in Care

Rangers search for roving rowi kiwi Aroha