Dangerous toxin levels prompts warning for Bay of Islands shellfish

Residents and visitors to the Bay of Islands are warned not to eat or collect shellfish due to elevated toxin levels.

Source: 1 NEWS

Anyone eating shellfish collected between Cape Brett and Cape Wiwiki is at risk of illness.

The Ministry for Primary Industries says routine tests of shellfish in the area showed paralytic shellfish poisoning toxins above safe levels.

Shellfish gathered within the last five days can also cause illness with symptoms typically appearing between 10 minutes and three hours after eating.

Affected shellfish include mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina (sea urchin) and all other bivalve shellfish.