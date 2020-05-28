'Dangerous' prisoner escapes from court in Auckland by scaling barbed-wire fence

Police say a "dangerous" prisoner has escaped from custody by climbing a barbed-wire fence after being arrested earlier this morning.

Cody Evans Source: Supplied

Inspector Alison Brand of Counties Manukau Police said Cody Evans, 21, was in custody and facing charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

He was due to appear at Papakura District Court this morning, but as he was being transferred from the prisoner truck behind the cell block, he bolted, climbing a barbed wire fence to escape.

"He has scaled a barbed wire fence just before 9am - staff have attempted to stop him however he has slipped free," Ms Brand said.

"He was last seen on nearby Averill Street, Papakura.

"Police are actively searching for Evans and there is an increased police presence in the area."

Police warned that Evans is considered dangerous and should not be approach.

He is about 167cm tall, of small build, and was wearing a ripped puffer jacket, shorts and black ankle socks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police on 09 261 1321, or send a private message to the Counties Manukau Police Facebook page.