Dangerous prisoner who escaped custody in Wellington area yesterday found

Police this afternoon have found the inmate who escaped custody in the Wellington area last night.



A manhunt in the Silverstream and Heretaunga areas of Wellington continued this morning after Ricky Wilson, 29, escaped at about 7pm while being transported from Hutt Hospital to Rimutaka Prison.

Police said he was arrested without incident in Upper Hutt this afternoon.

Ricky Wilson. Source: New Zealand Police

He has been charged with escapes custody and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.

"We appreciate this was a stressful time for the community while officers searched for the man," police said.

"We’d like to thank the public for their assistance and patience."

Police didn't comment further as the matter is now before the Courts.

Steve Morgan, the acting prison director at Rimutaka Prison, said last night that the prisoner escaped during a hospital visit.

Mr Morgan said the prisoner is likely to be charged with escaping custody, which can result in a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.