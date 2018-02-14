 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Dangerous man wanted over serious assault on the loose in lower North Island

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A dangerous man is on the loose in the lower North Island, wanted by police over a serious assault.

Henare Keri Namana.

Henare Keri Namana.

Source: NZ Police

Police say Henare Keri Namana, 34, is believed to be in Wairarapa, Wellington or the Hutt Valley area.

They say Namana is dangerous and shouldn't be approached.

Namana is wanted for arrest over a serious assault.

Anyone with information on Namana's whereabouts is urged to contact Masterton Police on (06) 370 0300.

Related

Wellington

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:24
1
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Where will Cyclone Gita hit NZ? '(That's) the million dollar question', says MetService

01:20
2
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

3
Police car generic.

Trio wanted after woman dragged 'significant distance' by vehicle during Christchurch robbery

4

Taking wrong fish and chip order sparks alleged assault on pair in Far North - report

5
Colin Browne.

Elderly man missing after going for walk near Whangarei

01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".


01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice studying the aquatic mammals.

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

Ms Adams announced her bid to succeed Bill English, flanked by a group of supportive MPs.


03:51
The storm also pounded Fiji's southernmost islands.

Thousands still without power as Tonga picks up the pieces after destructive Cyclone Gita

The cyclone destroyed homes, churches and even the nation's historic Parliament House.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 