Dangerous man wanted over serious assault on the loose in lower North Island

A dangerous man is on the loose in the lower North Island, wanted by police over a serious assault.

Henare Keri Namana. Source: NZ Police

Police say Henare Keri Namana, 34, is believed to be in Wairarapa, Wellington or the Hutt Valley area.

They say Namana is dangerous and shouldn't be approached.

Namana is wanted for arrest over a serious assault.