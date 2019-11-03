TODAY |

'Dangerous' man with swastika neck tattoos taken into custody following brief manhunt

A man who police had sought the public's help in finding - while simultaneously warning people not to approach him - has been taken into custody. 

Police said they wanted to speak to Michael Parker, 41, over a serious family harm incident that took place yesterday morning in Aranui, Christchurch. 

A woman was seriously injured, they said.

In a statement released to the media along with a photo of Parker, showing two prominent swastika tattoos on his neck, police earlier described the man as "dangerous". 

Michael Parker Source: Supplied
