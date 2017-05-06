'Dangerous' man still on the run after faking illness to escape Porirua court

Source:NZN
A man who allegedly faked being sick to escape custody and flee a courthouse in Porirua is still missing.
Police say Rikihana "Ricky" Tawhai, 27, is considered dangerous and should not be approached.
The 27-year-old allegedly made a break from Porirua District Court on yesterday morning while being checked by ambulance officers after presenting as ill, police said.
A police spokeswoman said he was still at large today, and anyone who saw him was being asked to report it.
Tawhai has been described as having tattoos on both arms, including five bulldog heads on his left arm, and is 170cm tall.
