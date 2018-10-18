Dangerous man on the loose after escaping from Auckland court

Police are searching for a man they say is dangerous after he escaped from an Auckland court yesterday.

Reilly Bowler Source: NZ Police

Reilly Bowler, 22, escaped from the Waitakere District Court shortly before 5pm.

He was chased by court security officers but got away in a car.

Police said others may have helped him escape and may know where he is.

Mr Bowler is described as thin-medium build, 180cms tall and has a large facial tattoo across his right cheek, which he may be trying to conceal.

Police said he should not be approached by the public.