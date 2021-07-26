'Dangerous' man at large after Matamata police chase

Police want the public's help to find wanted man Parone Tuhakaraina, who has warrants out for his arrest.

Parone Tuhakaraina. Source: NZ Police

Inspector Dean Anderson, Eastern Waikato Area Commander, said an operation was carried out in Matamata in Waikato last night after a vehicle linked to the 31-year-old was seen in the area.

Anderson says the vehicle was stopped just after 10.45pm last night and the female driver detained. A passenger — thought to be Tuhakaraina — moved into the driver's seat and fled.

Spikes were deployed and the vehicle has come to a stop after hitting an empty parked vehicle on Broadway.