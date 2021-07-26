'Dangerous' man at large after Matamata police chase

Police want the public's help to find wanted man Parone Tuhakaraina, who has warrants out for his arrest.
Inspector Dean Anderson, Eastern Waikato Area Commander, said an operation was carried out in Matamata in Waikato last night after a vehicle linked to the 31-year-old was seen in the area.
Anderson says the vehicle was stopped just after 10.45pm last night and the female driver detained. A passenger — thought to be Tuhakaraina — moved into the driver's seat and fled.
Spikes were deployed and the vehicle has come to a stop after hitting an empty parked vehicle on Broadway.
Anderson says the driver fled on foot and although police conducted an extensive search of the area, which included the Eagle helicopter, he was not found.
Anderson said Tuhakaraina is "considered dangerous and should not be approached".
If anyone has seen Tuhakaraina, or has any information which may assist, they are asked to call police on 111, quoting file number 210716/6096.
People can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.