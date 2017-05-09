Dangerous man at large after failing to show up for Napier court appearance

A dangerous man is on the run after he allegedly failed to turn up at court in Napier.

47-year-old Tony Ashley Gorrie is wanted by police. Source: New Zealand Police

Tony Ashley Gorrie, 47, is wanted over a number of offences and police say he has a history of violence, including assaults on officers, and escaping custody.

Police have issued a warrant for his arrest after he allegedly failed to show up in the Napier District Court - although his current whereabouts are not known.