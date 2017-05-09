Dangerous man at large after failing to show up for Napier court appearance

Source:NZN
A dangerous man is on the run after he allegedly failed to turn up at court in Napier.
47-year-old Tony Ashley Gorrie is wanted by police.
Source: New Zealand Police
Tony Ashley Gorrie, 47, is wanted over a number of offences and police say he has a history of violence, including assaults on officers, and escaping custody.
Police have issued a warrant for his arrest after he allegedly failed to show up in the Napier District Court - although his current whereabouts are not known.
They said he was considered dangerous and should not be approached.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news