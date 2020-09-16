'Dangerous' man hands himself in to police after not returning to Mt Eden Prison from tangi

A man who was granted compassionate bail to attend a funeral has handed himself in to police after previously failing to return to Auckland's Mt Eden prison as agreed.

Daryl Hemopo. Source: Supplied

Police say 27-year-old Daryl Hemopo handed himself in earlier this evening.

Police say they were notified yesterday afternoon after Hemopo failed to return to prison as directed by the court and have been making inquiries since to locate him.

He has a number of active warrants for serious charges including aggravated robbery, indecently assaults female over 16 and assaults police.

In a statement Corrections say: "A person granted bail is not in Corrections custody, and therefore not accompanied by Corrections officers. This matter is now with the New Zealand Police."

