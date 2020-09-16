'Dangerous' man granted bail to attend tangi fails to return to Mt Eden prison

A man who was granted compassionate bail to attend a funeral is now wanted by police after failing to return to Auckland's Mt Eden prison.

Daryl Hemopo. Source: Supplied

Police have a number of warrants to arrest 27-year-old Daryl Hemopo who they say failed to return to Mt Eden Corrections Facility after being granted compassionate bail by the court to attend a relative's tangihanga.

Police say they were notified yesterday afternoon after Hemopo failed to return to prison as directed by the court and have been making inquiries since to locate him.

He has a number of active warrants for serious charges including aggravated robbery, indecently assaults female over 16 and assaults police.

In a statement Corrections say: "A person granted bail is not in Corrections custody, and therefore not accompanied by Corrections officers. This matter is now with the New Zealand Police."



Police want the public to call 111 immediately if you see Hemopo or know where he is.

They say his is "considered dangerous" and should not be approached. He is described as being 161cm and of thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Olivia Gregory on 105.