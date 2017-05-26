 

Dangerous man escapes from Dunedin hospital

A man detained at Wakari Hospital has escaped.

Vincent Clayton.

Source: NZ Police

Dunedin police are looking for Vincent Clayton and say he is dangerous and should not be approached.

Clayton had been on remand at the hospital and escaped just after 2pm on today, a police spokeswoman says.

He is wearing a camouflage thermal with a black t-shirt on top and black jeans.

Wakari Hospital is a psychiatric hospital in the Dunedin suburb it takes its name from.

It also cares for people with intellectual disability and people undergoing physical rehabilitation.

