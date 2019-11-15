TODAY |

Dangerous man with distinctive facial tattoos at large in lower North Island

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

A dangerous man is at large - thought to be in the lower North Island - wanted over an aggravated robbery.

Police say Shannon Hoani Martin, 41, has a warrant out for his arrest, is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Martin is described as having a large build, and is around 177cm tall.

He also has very distinctive facial tattoos, however, he has been known to cover them up with make-up.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, if you see him then please call 111 immediately.

Anyone who knows of Martin’s whereabouts is urged to call 111, or contact police anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 191110/7013.

Wanted man Shannon Hoani Martin Source: NZ Police
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Joint funeral being held for two babies who died of suspected measles in Samoa
2
People with mental health problems will be shot by new armed police, foundation says
3
Kieran Read reveals early interaction with Richie McCaw that left him 's******* myself'
4
Watch: Manus Island refugee Behrouz Boochani gifted pounamu necklace during touching Christchurch welcome
5
New Zealand to send nurses, vaccines as measles epidemic in Samoa worsens
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Heavy rain, strong winds to hit parts of the country today, Saturday

NZ First-linked forestry company pushed for Government funds

'Still worried' - multiple assaults on women put residents on Auckland's North Shore on alert
02:31

Jeffrey Epstein's estate gearing up to pay compensation to women he sexually abused