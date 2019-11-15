Dangerous man with distinctive facial tattoos at large in lower North Island

A dangerous man is at large - thought to be in the lower North Island - wanted over an aggravated robbery.
Police say Shannon Hoani Martin, 41, has a warrant out for his arrest, is considered dangerous and should not be approached.
Martin is described as having a large build, and is around 177cm tall.
He also has very distinctive facial tattoos, however, he has been known to cover them up with make-up.
He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, if you see him then please call 111 immediately.
Anyone who knows of Martin’s whereabouts is urged to call 111, or contact police anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 191110/7013.