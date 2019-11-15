Dangerous man with distinctive facial tattoos at large in lower North Island

A dangerous man is at large - thought to be in the lower North Island - wanted over an aggravated robbery.

Police say Shannon Hoani Martin, 41, has a warrant out for his arrest, is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Martin is described as having a large build, and is around 177cm tall.

He also has very distinctive facial tattoos, however, he has been known to cover them up with make-up.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, if you see him then please call 111 immediately.