Dangerous levels of bacteria and sewage at 10 Auckland beaches

Ten Auckland beaches have been declared unsafe to swim at with dangerous levels of bacteria and sewage in the water.

Overflowing septic tanks and stormwater drains, animal waste and aging infrastructure are to blame for the deteriorating water quality.

Auckland Council says addressing these problems will come at a cost to ratepayers.

The high risk beaches include Wood Bay, Weymouth Beach, Bethells Lagoon, lagoons at Piha and Little Oneroa on Waiheke Island.