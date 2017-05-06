'Dangerous' gang member still on the run after faking illness to escape Porirua court

A man who allegedly faked being sick to escape custody and flee a courthouse in Porirua is still missing.

Police say Rikihana "Ricky" Tawhai, 27, is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

The 27-year-old allegedly made a break from Porirua District Court on yesterday morning while being checked by ambulance officers after presenting as ill, police said.

A police spokeswoman said he was still at large today, and anyone who saw him was being asked to report it.