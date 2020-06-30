TODAY |

'Dangerous' gang member still on the loose after escaping police at Auckland District Court

Police are still hunting for a "dangerous" patched gang member who escaped from Auckland District Court yesterday morning.

William Tuitupou. Source: Supplied

William Tuitupou, 48, was supposed to appear in court on multiple charges when he posed as another prisoner to escape custody, police say.

He fled the court at around 11.30am yesterday. Today police confirmed to 1 NEWS that he's still on the loose and inquiries to find him are ongoing.

Police say he's considered dangerous and shouldn't be approached if seen.

Tuitupou is described as 180cm tall, with a medium to solid build and short black hair.

When he escaped police custody, he was wearing a white top with black-and-white striped sleeves, pink shorts and green sneakers.

Anyone who sees him or has information for police is asked to call 111 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police say they're "urgently reviewing the circumstances surrounding this incident" with the courts to find out how it was able to happen.

