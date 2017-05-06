Dangerous gang member on the run after faking illness to escape police

Police are hunting a man who escaped from their custody in Porirua this morning after he pretended to be feeling sick.

Rikihana (Ricky) Tawhai Source: 1 NEWS

Rikihana (Ricky) Tawhai, 27, escaped about 10.10am today after telling officers he was ill and asking for an ambulance to be called.

While he was being assessed by medical staff, he ran off and left the courthouse.

Tawhai is described as being about 170cm tall, of solid build with tattoos on both arms including five bulldogs tattooed on his left forearm.

Police say he is considered dangerous and he should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Police immediately by calling 111.