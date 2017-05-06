Dangerous gang member who fled court after faking illness arrested

A man who allegedly faked being sick to escape custody and flee a courthouse in Porirua has been arrested.

Police say Rikihana "Ricky" Tawhai was taken into custody overnight and will appear in the Porirua District Court this morning.

The 27-year-old allegedly made a break from the court on Saturday morning while being checked by ambulance officers after presenting as ill, police said.

He will appear in court on his original charge and an additional charge of escaping custody, police said.