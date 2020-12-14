Dangerous fire risk as temperatures forecast to reach 30 degrees

The coming week is set to be hot and dry throughout much of the country, with some centres forecast to hit 30C.

Fire risk sign (file photo). Source: rnz.co.nz

Niwa's principal scientist and forecaster Chris Brandolino said the next seven to 10 days will bring parching weather.

The hot weather forecast for many areas this week poses a dangerous fire risks for some inland parts.

Fire and Emergency has issued fresh warnings for Central Otago, inland Canterbury and parts of Waikato - all expected to tick towards highs of 30C.

The hottest town looks likely to be Alexandra, where a high of 32 is forecast.

Fire and Emergency's Christchurch area commander Dave Stackhouse says the heat will dry out vegetation.

Throughout Northland, sweeping fire season restrictions have kicked in.

Anyone wanting to light a fire in the Far North, Whangārei and Kaipara districts will need a permit to do so, and must follow the conditions of the permit.

Open-air fires are totally banned on Limestone Island in Whangārei Harbour.

The private use of fireworks is banned in the Karikari Peninsula and Ahipara township, including the surrounding areas.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris told RNZ's Morning Report a building bridge of high pressure will bring settled winds but approaching the weekend a new weak front will bring strong North-West winds.

This causes an issue for Canterbury, South Canterbury and Otago, he said.

"Places that are dry now are going to continue to be at a high fire risk throughout the week as there's going to be nothing to lower that risk."

To prepare, people should get rid of things around the house that might be a fire risk like long grass and stacked wood.