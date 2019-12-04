Dangerous criminal's gown-clad escape from Hutt Hospital caught on video

Police have released video of the moment a dangerous criminal escaped their custody at Hutt Hospital, as the hunt continues to track him down.

Uditha Ishanka Punchihewa, 31, had been secured to a railing as he went to the toilet at the hospital, with Corrections officers on guard outside the bathroom.

Police still don't know how he managed to free himself and sneak out a side door.

Newly released video shows the gown-clad prisoner making a break for it, running out a door on October 12.

He grabbed new clothes from a nearby property's clothesline and hasn't been seen since.

Uditha Punchihewa Source: Supplied

Punchihewa was awaiting trial on charges including kidnapping, but was in hospital after being allegedly assaulted while on remand at Rimutaka Prison.

"In the days following his escape police believe Punchihewa could have been in the Auckland area. However we believe he could be anywhere in the North Island," a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS today.

He is considered dangerous and the public is warned not to approach him.