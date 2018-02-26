 

Dangerous batch of ecstasy now responsible for 14 Christchurch emergency admissions

The Christchurch District Health Board have now confirmed 14 people have arrived at their emergency department since Saturday, after falling ill from a bad batch of the drug ecstasy.

Officials are urging users of the class B drug to destroy it, but not all agree with that advice.
Health officials are attributing the surge of hospital admissions to a particularly nasty and dangerous batch of the Class B drug ecstasy.

There were nine people admitted on Saturday night and Sunday morning, and a further five since then.

One was as young as 15.

The Chirstchuch District Health Board say their medical conditions in hospital varied, but all have since been discharged.

Health authorities are still warning anyone who may have the drug, also known as MDMA, to flush it down the toilet.

It's believed most of those who became ill were at the music festival Electric Avenue at Hagley Park over the weekend.

