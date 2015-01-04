TODAY |

Dangerous avalanche conditions at Aoraki / Mt Cook and Arthur’s Pass

People are being warned to avoid avalanche terrain in Aoraki/ Mt Cook and Arthur's Pass areas due to volatile weather.

The Avalanche Advisory has raised Aoraki/ Mt Cook and Arthur’s Pass to a high-risk category, the second highest warning, which recommends avoiding avalanche terrain.

A high-risk warning indicates that natural avalanches are likely and human triggered avalanches are very likely. 

In other areas of the South Island Wanaka, Fiordland and Nelson Lakes are considered considerable risk of avalanche after a heavy amount of snow and rainfall this week.

200mm of rain has soaked the snowpack at Fiordland in the past 36 hours.

It is recommended to wait 24 hours to let the snowpack settle before visiting considerable risk areas.

Tongariro, Ohau and Queenstown are in a moderate risk category.

People planning to visit avalanche terrain should be aware of avalanche dangers, weather conditions and have the right gear. 

