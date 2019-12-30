Dan Corbett gives his New Year's Eve forecast to help plan your celebrations

It looks like the weather will come to the party for Kiwi celebrations this New Year's.

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett has taken a look at the weather on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day and it's good news.

A high over New Zealand means some places could hit 30 degrees or more in the next couple of days.

Invercargill is forecast to hit 29 degrees tomorrow, while eastern spots on the North Island could also creep into the 30s.

New Year's Day is looking "like a great beach day" as well according to Corbett, as a high from across the Tasman settles in.

"The first day of 2020 is a great day for your outdoor plans, and if you're camping for New Year's you shouldn't have any problems."