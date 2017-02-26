Dan Carter cashes in on Auckland property market - to the tune of $1.5m

Former All Black Dan Carter has reportedly made a profit of about $1.5m on the sale of his Remuera home in Auckland.

Dan and Honor Carter's former property on Aldred Road in Remuera, Auckland. Source: Google Streetview

The Herald on Sunday reports that property records show he finalised the sale of his home on Aldred Road in November last year for about $4.5m.

The two-storey 1920s house was bought by Carter and wife Honor in 2014 for $3.05m, and it has a CV of $2.7m.

Carter currently plays for French club Racing 92, netting more than $1.6m per year and earning him the title of rugby's highest-paid player.