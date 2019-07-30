TODAY |

Damning report prompts Oranga Tamariki to change the way children are removed from whānau

Katie Bradford
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Katie Bradford
Social Issues

Immediate changes are being made to the way children are removed from their families, after a damning report into Oranga Tamariki’s actions in attempting to take a newborn baby from its mother in May.

Video of the attempted uplift in Hastings was made public and the subsequent outrage led to five inquiries being launched. Police were involved when social workers tried to take the baby from its mother and the hospital was put into lockdown.

Oranga Tamariki today released its report specifically into its dealings with the Hastings whānau and the attempted removal of the newborn baby. It doesn’t look at wider care and protection issues.

The report details a litany of mistakes made in how social workers dealt with the family and finds systems simply didn’t work.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Four inquiries have been launched into Oranga Tamariki. Source: 1 NEWS

It also relied too heavily on historical information about the whānau and failed to make enough effort to understand their current situation. Social workers didn’t consult with wider family members appropriately or take their needs into account.

The report was carried out by the chief social worker with independent oversight from the Children’s Commissioner and a representative from Ngati Kahungunu.

Chief executive Graine Moss says she’s deeply saddened by the findings.

“I know we have hurt this whānau and I’m truly sorry. Our work here wasn’t of a high standard and our usual checks and balances also failed.”

The report says there were legitimate safety concerns for the baby and the family had had previous dealings with the agency, including having an older child removed from their care.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sunday’s cameras were allowed into the world of Oranga Tamariki to see what they deal with every day. Source: Sunday

But it failed to recognise values of significance to whānau Māori and culture, and it should have more fully explored the options of placing the baby with extended whānau, hapu and iwi networks.

Oranga Tamariki has apologised to the family through their lawyer and also offered to meet in person, but the family has declined the offer.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Anne Tolley defended the changes that were made under her leadership. Source: Breakfast

From today, the following changes will be made to the agency's practices:

  • Unless there are clear signs of immediate and imminent danger, all interim custody order applications will be made ‘on notice’ to ensure the family is given a say before a judge makes a final decision
  • There’ll be additional checks if a ‘without notice’ application is required
  • Additional investment will be made into staff training and greater supervision for family group conferences, including introducing 19 new positions.
  • More resources and training will also be provided to staff in Hastings

Your playlist will load after this ad

Video of the attempted removal in May this year was made public.
More From
New Zealand
Katie Bradford
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
Damning report prompts Oranga Tamariki to change the way children are removed from whānau
2
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
3
Perth man knocked unconscious after calling out group for parking in disabled spot
4
Winston Peters takes cheeky dig at Simon Bridges over potential leadership challenge from Christopher Luxon
5
Police release identity of six-year-old who died in fiery crash near Christchurch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:10

Man charged over bomb threat that grounded flights at Auckland airport
00:20

Names, nationalities of pair who died in The Remarkables climbing accident confirmed

BNZ's annual earnings drop seven per cent to $1.02 billion

Waikato school helping 70 students battle vaping addictions