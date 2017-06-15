Damning Coroners Court report on Christie Marceau's killing makes wide-ranging recommendations for government agencies

The Coroners Court has released its findings from the inquest into the killing of 18-year-old Christie Marceau.

The teenager was stabbed to death in her Auckland home in 2011 by Akshay Chand who was on bail for kidnapping and assaulting Christie a month earlier.

The damming report has outlined widespread recommendations across the Ministries of Justice, Police, Corrections and District Health Boards.

Christie's parents, Tracey and Brian Marceau, who now live in Australia, responded to 1 NEWS' questions in writing saying, "If you want to strike a balance regarding bail laws, speed up the criminal justice process, but do NOT put the public at risk. We've been there and lived it – listen to us and others who have actually experienced it."

In July last year the two week inquest looked at three aspects of the case:

Court processes around bail applications, including information available to judges when granting bail.

What happens after bail, in terms of monitoring and liaising with victims, and with family of the accused.

And Chand's mental health assessments, including oversight of his mental health while on bail.

The 130-page report makes 10 detailed recommendations on wide-ranging topics including:

Protocol around sharing information in the court system, with particular emphasis on psychiatric reports.

Giving victims a stronger voice in court proceedings.

Ensuring bail addresses are appropriate, and that family know the rules around supervision of those on bail.

Procedure for police prosecutors who identify high risk cases, and rules around how the cases are supervised.

Christie's parents say the report is a good start, but they'll continue to fight for action.

"Now the challenge is to ensure the dysfunctional system listens and actually ACTS. There is no way we are giving up – in Christie's name we will always ensure these process improvements are followed through."

Justice Minister Andrew Little said improvements recommended by the Coroner will happen.

"There's no question this was an absolute catastrophe. It's resulted in the loss of Christie Marceau's life and had procedures been followed, had things been done better, there is a good chance Christie Marceau would still be with us today."

At the time of the attack, Akshay Chand was 18 and had been released on bail to an address within a kilometre of Christie's home, despite strong opposition from police and the Marceau family. His mother said the 24-hour curfew and supervision rules were not clear and he was not electronically monitored.

The case led to a high profile campaign for what's dubbed Christie's law - tougher bail conditions for serious crime.

"Before this happened to us, we were like all of NZ and trusted the system was cohesive and worked – it doesn't and this inquest proves that," Christie's parents said.