Damien O'Connor says 'idiots' defaced Jacinda Ardern hoardings on West Coast

Jacinda Ardern said she didn't notice, but her West Coast-Tasman candidate Damien O'Connor says people who defaced Labour Party billboards in his region are idiots who aren't doing their cause any good.
Reporters covering the visits of Ardern and National Party leader Judith Collin's couldn't help but notice vile graffiti on at least three Ardern hoardings.
Vandalism is a fact of life at election time, and Ardern said she didn't notice this lot.
"I often work on the trip so I often don't get a look at hoardings on the way," she told reporters in Greymouth.
"But I don't read too much into that. Unfortunately that is part in part of elections that your signs attract a little bit of attention, sometimes you can have one person do an enormous part of damage but that's just how elections go."
O'Connor, who has held the seat since 2011, wasn't quite so diplomatic.
"People are horrified and I think there's a negative reaction to that. People realise that those who are doing it are idiots and in fact not doing their cause, if their cause is deposing us, it's not doing their cause any good at all."