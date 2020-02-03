Dame Whina Cooper's 'vast contribution' to Aotearoa recognised with 1975 land march statue

A statue of Dame Whina Cooper was unveiled today in Panguru, Northland by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

It is of the iconic image of Dame Whina at the beginning of the 1975 land march, holding the hand of her mokopuna Irenee Cooper.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Dame Whina Cooper's grave before unveiling a statue of Dame Whina in Panguru, Northland. Source: 1 NEWS

Before the unveiling Ms Ardern visited Dame Whina’s grave, and as the group walked to the statue they were met by a hīkoi from the Far North combined with protestors from Ihumātao.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the statue also recognised “the historic 1975 land march, covering over 1100 kilometres in only 30 days, visiting 20 marae".

The land march called for no more Māori land to be taken by the Crown as had happened in years gone by.

“Leading 5000 marchers to the steps of Parliament, 13 October, 1975… The land march exemplified her strength and character, her foresight, her stamina and her leadership.”

Ms Ardern said she grew up with Dame Whina’s “speeches, her words, her powerful imagery”.

“I make this commitment to you… to teach your legacy to the generation who followed, you will be a part of our history in schools.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is joined by a a hīkoi from the Far North, combined with protestors from Ihumātao, at they walk up the hill to a statue of Dame Whina Cooper. Source: 1 NEWS

Māori Crown relation Minister Kelvin Davis said Dame Whina “paved the way not only for her own people, but an entire nation”.

He said her contribution was indelible part of history.

“The day for Dame Whina is long overdue.”

“It’s so fantastic to be here recognising Dame Whina and the vast contribution she made through her life and to Aotearoa and Māori.”

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters described Dame Whina as having “true grit, courage and self-belief”.

“She was way ahead of the thinking of others.”

Mr Davis said it was a timely reminder “that there’s still much to do to recognise the status and contribution of women and Māori in society”.