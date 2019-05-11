TODAY |

Dame Susan Devoy withdraws from Tauranga's mayoralty race due to personal issues

Dame Susan Devoy has pulled out of the Tauranga mayoralty race one month after announcing her campaign.

Dame Susan made the decision to run for mayor of Tauranga on May 11 but revealed this morning she has opted to withdraw due to personal circumstances.

"I am passionate about Tauranga, the city where we raised our four boys. However, I really do worry about the direction the city is currently going in – which is why I put my hat in the ring, to make a positive difference," Dame Susan said in a statement.

"This mayoralty campaign is so important for the residents and I urge them to vote for strong and strategic leadership. It is also imperative that we look carefully at who is on our Council; we need a cohesive Council that work in positively with the incoming Mayor and CEO.

"I love Tauranga and look forward to it being a strong and prosperous city for future generations. All the best for the candidates, I look forward to voting for a positive change."

Dame Susan is a former Race Relations Commissioner, leaving the role at the end of June last year. She was a champion squash player in the mid-1980s to early 1990s, winning five World Open titles.

Tauranga's local body elections will be held in October.

