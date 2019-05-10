Dame Susan Devoy to run for Tauranga mayoralty

Dame Susan Devoy will run for mayor of Tauranga in this year's local body elections.

Dame Susan is a former Race Relations Commissioner, leaving the role at the end of June last year.

She confirmed her decision to run for the Tauranga mayoralty to 1 NEWS today.

"I can confirm I have recently been approached by a number of Tauranga leaders and ratepayers urging me to stand for the mayoralty this year," Dame Susan said in a statement.

"As a long-term Tauranga resident, I am acutely aware of the issues and opportunities facing our city. I am humbled that others have recognised the contribution I will be able to make.

"Things have to change. We need to get the ball rolling.

"I intend to stand for the mayoralty of Tauranga.

"I will be having an official launch in the coming months when I will go into more detail about my plan and vision for this amazing city."

Tauranga's local body elections will be held in October.