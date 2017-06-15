 

Dame Susan Devoy not seeking reappointment as Race Relations Commissioner as Human Rights Commission appoints new acting head

Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero has been named as the acting head of the Human Rights Commission today.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner David Rutherford has decided to leave the Commission.

Paula Tesoriero.

Source: Human Rights Commission.

Ms Tesoriero, who was appointed in late 2017, will be acting in the role until three new Commissioners, including a new Chief Commissioner, are appointed.

Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy’s term expired in March 2018. She has not sought reappointment and will leave the Commission at the end of June.

Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy explains a new campaign to stamp out racism in NZ.

Dame Susan Devoy.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement Ms Ms Tesoriero said her focus will be on working with Chief Executive Cynthia Brophy to deliver the Commission’s workplan.

"We’ll also continue implementing the recommendations of retired Judge Coral Shaw’s report on the Commission’s internal processes and culture," she said.

"Ultimately the new Commissioners will complete the work of implementing the review recommendations identified in retired Judge Shaw’s report.

"In the meantime, everyone at the Commission is committed to begin making the changes so they can be implemented as quickly and smoothly as possible."

